April 18 BlackRock Inc, which became the world's largest asset manager through a series of major acquisitions, may not ever do a large deal again, Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.

"I am not here thinking that we're ever going to do a large merger again," Fink said on a call with analysts after mentioning that the firm had substantial free cash flow.

Fink said the firm is not currently looking at any large-scale acquisitions.