* Miners could return more capital to shareholders
* Copper, iron ore producers tipped to make handsome returns
By Maytaal Angel and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 12 Mining firms, already cutting
back after years of rising costs, could do more to tighten their
belts and should use the proceeds to increase payouts to
yield-hungry investors, BlackRock, the world's largest fund
manager said on Friday.
As demand weakens, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and others are reviewing tens of billions of dollars of new
projects and cutting back staff, from office workers to mine
engineers, particularly in high-cost regions like Australia.
Over years of cranking up production to catch high prices,
many investors complained that the need to increase volumes had
pushed companies into ever costlier projects, at the expense of
returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
"The trends we are seeing in the industry are ones where
capital is being cut and costs are being cut, that's obviously
going to free up cash flows," said fund manager Evy Hambro,
BlackRock's investment chief for natural resources and one of
the sector's best known names.
"It's a question of what the companies do with their cash
flows. We're hoping that some of that cash flow comes back to
investors in the form of higher payouts."
Hambro called for a better balance in capital allocation by
miners, which are traditionally keen to put money into new
projects and acquisitions, and only after that hand it back to
investors.
A Deutsche Bank report last December considered the
cumulative benefits since the start of the metal price boom in
2006, and found shareholder returns for a basket of the four
major diversified miners were up 174 percent.
But that compared with a 447 percent increase in the amount
paid to governments in taxes and royalties, and a 210 percent
increase in average salaries paid to staff.
Hambro told Reuters that dividends and yields had risen
considerably in the sector over the past few years.
"It's pleasing to see but I think there's more that can be
done."
HANDSOME RETURNS
Hambro said he was overweight on copper miners, his only
area of substantial exposure to base metals. He is also exposed
to iron ore producers.
In both cases, the bet is not on the price of the metal, but
on the companies' profitability, Hambro said.
"We think high copper prices above $3 a pound are going to
be with us for some time to come, so copper producers are going
to make very handsome returns on their assets," he said.
Copper production has failed to meet forecasts in recent
years, with the metal mostly recording a supply-demand deficit
as miners struggle with low grades, labour woes, political
instability and operational troubles.
"We have very significant exposure to iron ore in the
portfolio. That's again not a view that iron ore prices will go
up, rather it's a view that the profitability of the mining
companies that produce iron ore is likely to be sustained."
From mid-April to early September this year, iron ore prices lost almost half of their value, falling from
nearly $150 a tonne to just over $85 a tonne, on slowing demand
from the oversupplied Chinese steel market.
Hambro, however, expects China's government to succeed in
managing an economy whose growth is cooling to a slower pace.
Government efforts like stimulus measures announced earlier
this year are widely expected to encourage demand.
Hambro said his fund was not exposed to aluminium, lead or
zinc.
"The price of those commodities might go up but we don't
expect to see significant profit margin expansion for producers
exposed to those commodities."
In precious metals, Hambro likes the outlook for gold
equities, but not platinum - his funds are exposed to just one
producer of the white metal.
"We've been underweight South Africa for a long time. The
recent issues, I think the wage settlements will come and the
strikes will abate, but I don't see that changing our view."
South Africa produces about 80 percent of the world's
platinum.
In August this year, a strike at platinum producer Lonmin
turned violent, leaving 44 dead and dozens injured in
clashes between police and striking workers. The clashes have
since sparked a wave of illegal stoppages, pushing the "platinum
belt" death toll near 50.