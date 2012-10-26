* BlackRock's Fink: Firm has "industry supported solution"
* Federated CEO says "constructive dialogue continues"
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Oct 26 BlackRock Inc and
officials of other mutual fund operators are meeting Friday with
the Securities and Exchange Commission to discuss a potential
compromise on money market reform.
The firms are going to meet with officials from the SEC and
the U.S. Treasury Department to discuss what they see as an
"industry supported solution," BlackRock Chief Executive
Laurence Fink said Friday in an interview with CNBC.
Spokeswomen for BlackRock and the Investment Company
Institute, the trade group that represents the mutual fund
industry, declined to comment. Calls to the SEC and Treasury
Department were not immediately returned.
News of the meeting was first reported by Bloomberg.
Industry officials are meeting with regulators to reach a
compromise on regulating the $2.6 trillion money market fund
industry. Regulators started looking at money market funds in
September 2008 after the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the
largest money funds at the time, suffered losses on Lehman
Brothers debt and could not maintain its $1 per share net asset
value, an event known as "breaking the buck."
The event ignited a run of withdrawals from investors across
the industry, forcing the government to step in and back the
funds.
In August, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the
federal multi-agency regulator established by the Dodd-Frank
reform act to oversee financial risk, took up money market
reform after SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said she did not have
sufficient support to advance her reforms.
Under BlackRock's proposal, money market funds, which
typically have 30 percent of their holdings in assets that can
be converted to cash within five days, would be frozen if
liquidity fell to 7.5 percent. At that time, investors wanting
to pull money out of the funds would have to pay a fee that
would go back into the fund, according to a September paper
published by BlackRock outlining the proposal.
In its earning calls Friday, the chief executive of asset
manager Federated Investors, Christopher Donahue, said
"constructive dialogue continues," between companies that offer
money market funds and regulators.