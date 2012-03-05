March 5 The $2.7 trillion U.S. money market mutual fund industry could survive in a smaller form if regulators insist on floating share prices, a senior BlackRock Inc official said.

"We think there will be some shrinkage, but we don't think it would eliminate the product," Barbara Novick, vice chairman of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Friday.

The statement comes as regulators are considering several proposals to reform money market funds, which needed government backing during the recent credit crisis. Such backing can no longer be offered.

Under one plan, money market funds would give up their fixed price of $1 per share, and share prices would vary like those of other types of mutual funds. Under another proposal, the $1 share price would remain but the funds would have to set aside capital to cover losses, and investors would not be permitted to withdraw all their money at once.

Some of BlackRock's money market competitors, including Federated Investors Inc and Fidelity Investments, have argued that eliminating the $1 fixed share price would destroy the industry. Federated has threatened to go to court to block such proposals.