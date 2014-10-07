GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest money manager, named Edward Bang as head of multi-asset strategies Asia Pacific, hiring him from UBS Global Asset Management.
Bang, who will be based in Hong Kong, will build the company's multi-asset strategies business, BlackRock said.
He will report to Ryan Stork, head of Asia Pacific, and Ken Kroner, global head of multi-asset strategies.
Bang's appointment is effective immediately, the company said.
At UBS Global Asset Management, Bang was head strategist, Asia Pacific, for global investment solutions since 2010.
He has also worked at Olivant Ltd, York Capital Management, Wellington Management, Fidelity and The Boston Co. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.