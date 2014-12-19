Dec 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, appointed Geir Espeskog as iShares head of distribution for Asia Pacific.

Espeskog will oversee operations of the company's iShares exchange-traded funds business in Asia Pacific and across all channels, including retail, institutional and asset management.

Espeskog, who earlier headed iShares for the Nordics, moves into his new role on Jan. 1, 2015, will be based in Hong Kong and report to Susan Chan, head of iShares Asia Pacific.

The company also appointed Jason Miller as head of iShares Japan, Jonathan Howie as head of iShares Australia and Sean Cunningham as head of iShares Capital Markets for Asia Pacific.

Miller joins from New York where he was head of Broker Dealer Relationship Management within the Americas iShares Capital Markets team.

Miller, who takes over from Jan. 1, will report to Masato Degawa, president of BlackRock Japan, and to Susan Chan.

Howie took on his new role as head of iShares Australia on Nov. 5, after having served there as head of ETF Product and Strategy for iShares.

Cunningham joins from London where he was head of Broker Dealer Execution Services EMEA. He will report to Susan Chan and takes on his new role in Hong Kong from Jan. 1. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)