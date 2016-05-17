May 17 Investment management firm BlackRock Inc appointed Justin Ferrier managing director of its Asian private credit platform, effective June 13.

Ferrier, based in Singapore, was previously the founder and chief executive of Myo Capital and a director at ADM Capital.

At BlackRock, Ferrier will assume portfolio management responsibilities of private credit investments with a focus on mid-market and special situations in Asia, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)