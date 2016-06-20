June 20 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, appointed Kate Moore as chief equity strategist for the Americas, according to a memo provided by the firm.

Moore was most recently the chief investment strategist for the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan and prior to that, she was the senior global equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)