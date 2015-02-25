Feb 25 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, appointed Thomas Muller as managing
director and portfolio manager of its European real estate
business.
Based in London, Muller will work with BlackRock teams in
the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Poland on real estate
strategies, involving repositioning, rebuilding and
recapitalizing properties.
Muller previously headed European real estate primaries and
directs at alternative asset manager Partners Group Holding AG
.
He has also worked as a principal banker at the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development and as a senior
associate for private equity and real estate, at law firm Baker
& McKenzie.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)