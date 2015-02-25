Feb 25 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, appointed Thomas Muller as managing director and portfolio manager of its European real estate business.

Based in London, Muller will work with BlackRock teams in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Poland on real estate strategies, involving repositioning, rebuilding and recapitalizing properties.

Muller previously headed European real estate primaries and directs at alternative asset manager Partners Group Holding AG .

He has also worked as a principal banker at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and as a senior associate for private equity and real estate, at law firm Baker & McKenzie. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)