NEW YORK May 17 Sue Thompson, a former BlackRock Inc managing director who previously headed a business focused on selling iShares exchange-traded funds to other asset managers, has left her role as senior adviser to the company, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.

Thompson is now president and chief executive of Thompson Peak Advisory, in Scottsdale, Arizona, her LinkedIn social-media profile showed on Tuesday. Her last day at BlackRock was April 29, the spokeswoman said. Thompson did not respond to a request for comment.

As head of the BlackRock's "registered investment adviser" business, Thompson played a key role in building out BlackRock's presence among other money managers, especially the ETF investment strategist segment that puts much of the money they manage for clients into the low-cost funds. She launched the iShares Connect Program focused on those clients.

There are now some $350 billion in investment portfolios that asset managers invest primarily in ETFs, according to a BlackRock estimate in March. Overall, the ETF industry holds $3 trillion in assets globally.

The company told staff in 2014 that Thompson would step down from her management role. She subsequently became a senior adviser.

Thompson - who joined BlackRock when it acquired her previous employer, Barclays Global Investors, in 2009 - had also been active in supporting women executives within BlackRock and the ETF industry, as a founder and co-president for the Women in ETFs organization and as a part of BlackRock's Women's Initiative Network. here

Previously a principal at Vanguard Group Inc, she was head of the sales team focused on full-service brokerage firms.

BlackRock is the world's biggest money manager, overseeing $4.7 trillion in assets as of March 31. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)