By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 BlackRock Inc is
appointing a new head of global trading, a senior executive said
on Thursday, elevating a specialist in electronic trading at the
company responsible for more than $5 trillion in assets.
Supurna VedBrat is taking the role early next quarter, the
executive, Richie Prager, who is head of BlackRock's Trading,
Liquidity and Investments Platform, said in a statement emailed
to Reuters.
VedBrat was previously a deputy head of trading, with
oversight over stock trading globally and prime brokerage
financing. She also was co-head of electronic trading and market
structure operations spanning assets.
The other deputy head of trading, Chris Vogel, who
specialized in fixed income and currencies, is planning to leave
BlackRock in August, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The spokeswoman said neither of the executives had comment.
"Under Supurna's leadership to date, BlackRock has made
significant strides to deliver performance to clients through
improved access to liquidity and reduced transaction costs,"
Prager said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)