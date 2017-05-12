BOSTON May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc
on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder
proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on
the impact climate change could have on the energy company's
business.
BlackRock, a major Occidental investor, last year had
opposed a similar resolution, which failed get a majority of
support from investors. In a statement sent by a BlackRock
spokesman explaining the switch, the fund firm said that despite
talks with Occidental, "we remain concerned about the lack of
discernable improvements to the company's reporting practices"
on climate issues.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber)