NEW YORK May 9 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on
Tuesday recommended that BlackRock Inc shareholders vote
down a non-binding measure on executive compensation, saying CEO
Larry Fink was paid "significantly more than the median CEO
compensation" of the world's largest asset manager's peers.
BlackRock cut total compensation for Fink by 1 percent to
$25.5 million in 2016, according to a filing last month based on
a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission guidelines. "The Company has
been deficient in aligning pay with performance," Glass Lewis
said in the report.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Michael Perry)