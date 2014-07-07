LONDON, July 7 Blackrock, the world's
largest asset manager, said on Monday it had set up a special
team to service growing demand from its UK local government
pension schemes (LGPS) clients.
The BlackRock Local Authority team will have a core team of
five and be led by Christopher Head, BlackRock said in a
statement.
"The challenges facing Local Government Pension Schemes are
perhaps greater than ever," said Head.
"The combination of changing economic and policy
environments will have a significant impact on how local
government schemes are administered and governed as well as how
investment strategies are determined within the current
regulatory framework."
Among the economic challenges facing pension schemes are the
prolonged low-yield environment, which is hampering their
ability to fund future pensioner payouts, and the impact of
pension reform changes on budgeting, governance, investment
decisions and administration, the statement said.
BlackRock currently provides investment management services
for 73 LGPS, it said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)