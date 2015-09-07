BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 7 The private equity arm of BlackRock Inc is ready to increase its exposure to Chinese commercial real estate as it sees good entry points following recent weakness in the economy and credit environment, an executive of the U.S. money manager said on Monday.
John Saunders, Head of Asia-Pacific Real Estate at BlackRock, told Reuters the fund would target mass-affluent shopping malls and Grade A and B offices in China's first-tier and selective second-tier cities.
"We see the current malaise as a good entry point that we believe will throw up some good opportunities," Saunders said in an interview at his office in Hong Kong's central business district.
BlackRock, which is the world's biggest asset manager, oversees about $8 billion in property investments in Asia. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Denny Thomas; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.