* Ratings agency cites "potential conflict of interest"
* Report advises shareholders to invest elsewhere
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 8 Morningstar Inc is reviewing
its rating of BlackRock Inc's Energy & Resources Fund
due to "a potential conflict of interest," regarding
one its portfolio managers, according to the investment research
company.
Dan Rice, one of the portfolio managers of the $953 million
fund, founded a natural gas drilling company, Rice Energy, in
2005. As first reported on Saturday by The Wall Street Journal,
a subsidiary of Rice Energy, Rice Drilling, in 2010 entered into
a joint venture with Alpha Natural Resources, a holding
in the BlackRock Energy Resources Fund. Since that joint
venture, the fund has increased its ownership in Alpha Natural
Resources.
Alpha currently is a top 10 holding of the fund, making up
4.85 percent of its holding as of April 30, according to
Morningstar.
The potential downgrade that Morningstar is considering
would affect its analyst rating of the fund, a fairly recent
category that is in addition to its star ratings of funds.
In its report announcing that Morningstar is reviewing its
Bronze analyst rating for the fund, analyst Rob Wherry states
that BlackRock has made it clear that Rice is no longer involved
with the day-to-day business of Rice Energy, which is now run by
his sons.
The report also said that BlackRock has stated that its
increased holdings of Alpha was due to Alpha's acquisition of
Massey Energy in early 2011, a top holding for the fund.
"Clear disclosure would have helped investors make better
decisions about owning this fund," Wherry wrote in his report,
entitled "Stewardship issues are overshadowing this fund's
merits."
While there has not been evidence that shareholders were
hurt by the situation, "it does raise enough concerns about
stewardship and future conflicts that existing shareholders
should consider other category options for their new dollars
while demanding information about Rice's dealings," Wherry wrote
in the report.
Wherry declined to comment outside of his report until he
had time to talk to BlackRock.
Rice and a BlackRock spokeswomen did not immediately return
calls and emails seeking comment.
The Chicago-based firm in November introduced its analyst
ratings, which are designed to complement its star ratings and
take into account other factors besides past performance, such
as its managers, its parent company, and its stable of analysts.
Even though Morningstar's analyst ratings are still new and
don't have the same weight with investors yet as its star
ratings, a downgrade in an analyst rating is actually more
significant, said David Snowball, founder of
MutualFundObserver.com, which examines and critiques the mutual
fund business.
"The analyst ratings are probably more predictive of the
performance of the fund," he said. "And when the analyst rating
is a source of moral judgment, it may start to stick with
investors."
Observers said they were surprised that BlackRock allowed
the potential for conflict of interest to occur.
"The potential for conflict of interest is there and I am
surprised the BlackRock's compliance department didn't have the
same conclusion," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of research at
Lipper.
Lipper, which only takes into account quantitative metrics
for its ratings, gives the BlackRock fund a 4 rating on a
5-point scale based on its past three-year performance.