March 30 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest asset manager, is planning to cut about 400 jobs, or 3
percent of its workforce, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The layoffs will be announced in the coming weeks, but the
firm will continue to hire in key areas and expects to end the
year with a higher headcount, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1RyING6)
BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The firm had about 13,000 employees as of Dec. 31. BlackRock
had hired about 800 people during 2015.
The company laid off about 300 employees in 2013 following a
reorganization to refocus the New York-based firm away from
growing through large acquisitions and more by attracting new
clients. (reut.rs/1RyIrPY)
Chief Executive Laurence Fink said in January that while
financial markets may get worse before they get better, his
company's decisions to invest, rather than cut costs, helped it
attract money in a turbulent market.
BlackRock reported a lower-than-expected profit for the
fourth quarter as costs rose 5 percent due to higher headcount,
performance fees and other expenses.
The company had about $4.645 trillion in assets under
management as of Dec. 31.
