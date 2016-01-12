(New throughout, adds context)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Jan 12 BlackRock Inc on
Tuesday informed staff that it was reshuffling the managers of
some of its most important investment units, including its stock
and bond-picking businesses, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters.
The world's largest asset manager said it would unify its
global fixed-income business under Tim Webb, a longtime manager
at the firm, and Rick Rieder, a well-known investor who is
becoming chief investment officer of global fixed income.
New York-based BlackRock is also moving a senior executive,
Rich Kushel, into a position as head of multi-asset strategies,
which includes products that straddle investment styles, such as
what the company calls "impact" investing.
BlackRock is also combining its two stock picking business,
including a more traditional "fundamental" team and a
"scientific" team that specializes in sophisticated data
analysis, into one unit reporting directly to BlackRock
President Rob Kapito, according to the memo, which was signed by
Kapito and BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry
Fink.
Ken Kroner, who had overseen multi-asset strategies and the
"scientific active equity" group, plans to retire this year
after serving as an adviser through the year, according to the
memo.
BlackRock declined to comment.
Under Kroner, the company had been working to mine data and
employ other quantitative methods to improve investment
performance not just in the scientific unit but within the rest
of the firm's equity business, where performance had struggled,
as well as in bonds.
The company has replaced teams within its fundamental stock
business and said last year that the unit's previous overseer,
Quintin Price, would leave the firm.
When it last reported earnings, in October, BlackRock said
it had made progress. Citing its own figures, it said 80 percent
of its products in the fundamental segment are above a benchmark
or peer averages over a one-year period.
BlackRock, which manages $4.5 trillion in assets, will
report quarterly earnings on Friday. The company's shares rose
0.4 percent in midday trading in New York.
The management changes, which take effect Feb 1, follow
reshufflings in 2014 and 2012. The memo describes changes in
eight areas of BlackRock's business after what Fink and Kapito
described as an annual evaluation. The company did not announce
changing any portfolio manager assignments.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott and David
Gregorio)