Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
NEW YORK, July 14 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Thursday said he would not be surprised to see U.S. interest rates sink far lower under pressure from international demand.
Fink told CNBC he could see yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries sinking as low as 0.75 percent as central bank purchases have reduced available assets and pushed cash to the sidelines. But he said U.S. stock prices are not currently justified unless quarterly corporate earnings are higher than currently estimated. He also said he was surprised by the Bank of England's move on Thursday to keep interest rates on hold as Britain heads into what he sees as a likely recession. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)