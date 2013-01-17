Jan 16 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday its fourth quarter profit rose 24 percent as investors moving into equities increased demand for its iShares family of exchange-traded funds and other products.

Net income at New York-based BlackRock totaled $690 million, or $3.93 per share, for the quarter compared to $555 million, or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.