NEW YORK, April 17 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose sharply, boosted by strength in its retail business and positive flows across asset classes.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $756 million, or $4.40 per share, up from $632 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)