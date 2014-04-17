BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, April 17 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose sharply, boosted by strength in its retail business and positive flows across asset classes.
The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $756 million, or $4.40 per share, up from $632 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago