Oct 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent even as the firm rebounded from its first outflow in nearly three years.

The New York-based company's net income fell to $843 million, or $5 per share, from $917 million, or $5.37 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)