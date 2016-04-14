(Adds analyst quotes, updates share price)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Sudarshan Varadhan
April 14 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday
it will cut 400 jobs and take a $76 million restructuring charge
after posting a 20 percent drop in first-quarter profit amid a
dramatic reversal in financial markets.
The world's largest asset manager's investment performance
stumbled and its net inflows, albeit still tens of billions of
dollars last quarter, fell as U.S. markets marked a rough start
to the year.
"We did have a tough quarter," BlackRock Chief Executive
Officer Larry Fink told Reuters. U.S. stocks, corporate bonds
and energy all fell sharply in the beginning of 2016 but
regained their footing in February. "The entire industry had a
tough quarter in active management and we were no different."
Investors took the disappointing earnings in stride,
initially selling, then bidding up shares by 1.7 percent to
$354.32 by midafternoon.
Fink attributed a portion of the earnings shortfall to lower
fees collected on so-called "active" investments, including
hedge funds and many mutual funds, in which managers study
companies and financial markets, making bets on future
performance.
The businesses produce higher profit margins than
BlackRock's popular index-tracking funds, which took in $27.5
billion despite the stormy markets.
Net income fell to $657 million, or $3.92 per share, in the
quarter, from $822 million, or $4.84 per share, a year earlier.
Overall revenue of $2.6 billion was offset by expenses and taxes
of nearly $2 billion.
With results adjusted to exclude the restructuring charges,
BlackRock earned $4.25 per share, short of the average analyst
estimate of $4.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It was a quarter of a little bit of retrenchment, using the
opportunity to take stock of where they're spending money and
refocus a bit," said Neal Epstein, senior credit officer at
Moody's Investors Service. "They continued to raise assets and
under the circumstances it was not a bad quarter."
PERFORMANCE SLIPS
BlackRock's relative investment performance slipped during
the quarter, according to its own metrics.
Nearly two-thirds of the assets in its tax-exempt bond funds
lagged their benchmark over one year. Only 41 percent of assets
in the company's so-called "scientific" active equity business
outperformed. That group mines reams of data for insights on how
to pick stocks.
The company has focused on integrating new stock fund
managers and boosting team performances. During a reshuffling
announced in January, Fink and BlackRock President Rob Kapito
combined the "scientific" and more traditional "fundamental"
stock team under four managers.
Investors pulled $17.7 billion out of stock-focused products
during the volatile first quarter.
Net investment in fixed income was $52.2 billion for the
quarter, while $2.2 billion went into alternative investments, a
relatively higher-fee unit that includes hedge funds, real
estate and infrastructure.
"The biggest challenge for them currently is the continuing
effort to revamp and improve their actively managed strategies,"
said Daniel Culloton, a Morningstar analyst.
Fink said the company will continue to hire in the lucrative
alternative unit as part of the restructuring. The company will
also build its sustainable-investing operation, tailoring
portfolios to reflect social, corporate governance or other
values, he said.
The company did not give details on the job cuts.
Despite the cuts, the company will hire in technology and
its iShares exchange-traded funds businesses, Fink said. He
expects to continue to increase the overall headcount this year.
BlackRock Solutions, a unit offering risk-management and
investment-analytics services to other Wall Street firms,
governments and investors, was a bright spot as revenue rose 16
percent to $171 million.
Overall, BlackRock attracted total long-term net inflows of
$36.1 billion in the quarter, down from $70.4 billion a year
ago.
Most of that, $24.3 billion, went into iShares, down from
$35.5 billion a year earlier, with the lion's share invested in
lower-fee bond ETFs.
BlackRock ended the first quarter with $4.74 trillion in
assets under management, up from $4.65 trillion at the end of
2015.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Sudarshan
Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jeffrey
Benkoe)