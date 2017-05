April 16 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, reported an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by positive flows into its exchange-traded funds.

The company's income rose to $822 million, or $4.84 per share, from $756 million, or $4.40 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)