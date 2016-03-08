NEW YORK, March 8 The BlackRock Strategic Income
Opportunities Fund managed by closely watched investor
Rick Rieder cut all of its net exposure to the euro, Japanese
yen and British pound currencies in February, according to a
BlackRock Inc report on Tuesday.
The mutual fund, which has wider latitude than most bond
funds in choosing among fixed-income investments, lifted its net
exposure to the U.S. dollar from about 80 percent at the end of
January to 100 percent at the end of February.
Exposures to the euro, pound and yen - which totaled 16
percent of the portfolio at the end of January - fell to 0
percent or negative figures by Feb 29, according to the report.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)