BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 9 BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said Wednesday his team cut a February position they held shorting, or betting against, the U.S. dollar while betting on Japanese yen appreciation.
Now, he said, "we have reversed" and are now favoring the U.S. dollar.
Rieder, who said he does not believe U.S. stocks are undervalued, said his team has increased its portfolios' exposure to high-yield debt and emerging markets to boost yields as fixed-income markets are starved by low, and in some cases, negative rates. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS