MOSCOW, Sept 28 BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager, has bought a stake in Moscow's MICEX-RTS
bourse ahead of its expected IPO from Russia's state-backed
private equity fund, the Russian fund said on Friday.
The sale to New York-based BlackRock represents a quick sale
for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bought a 1.25
percent in the bourse in January and later raised its holding to
2.7 percent.
"We expect this transaction to be the first of many made by
RDIF and our co-investors in promising Russian companies
preparing for an IPO in Moscow," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of
the RDIF, which did not specify the amount sold or financial
terms.
The $10 billion RDIF was created last year in order to
attract foreign investors to committing capital alongside the
government.
MICEX-RTS was valued at $4.5 billion in December last year
when the two Russian exchanges combined, with a view to holding
an initial public offering in 2013.