MILAN, July 27 Italian market regulator Consob
has dismissed all charges against fund group BlackRock
and one of its managers over the alleged use of insider
information to sell shares in Saipem in 2013,
BlackRock said on Monday.
Consob opened a probe into BlackRock in 2013, claiming that
its portfolio manager Nigel Bolton had used non-public
information when he sold more than 2 percent of Saipem's stock
in January of that year, just before the Italian oil services
firm issued a profit warning. Consob also probed whether the
U.S. investment company had obstructed its investigations.
"BlackRock welcomes the decision by the Italian regulator
Consob to dismiss all charges against Nigel Bolton and the
firm," BlackRock said in a statement.
Consob was not immediately available for comment.
