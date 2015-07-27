(Adds details)

MILAN, July 27 Italian market regulator Consob has dismissed all charges against BlackRock and one of its managers over the alleged use of insider information to sell shares in Saipem in 2013, BlackRock said on Monday.

Consob opened a probe into BlackRock in 2013, claiming that its portfolio manager Nigel Bolton had used non-public information when he sold more than 2 percent of Saipem's stock in January of that year, just before the Italian oil services firm issued a profit warning.

Consob also probed whether the U.S. investment company had obstructed its investigations.

"BlackRock welcomes the decision by the Italian regulator Consob to dismiss all charges against Nigel Bolton and the firm," BlackRock said in a statement.

Consob was not immediately available for comment.

The sales, which BlackRock has said took place between Jan. 25 and 29 in 2013, preceded Saipem's announcement on Jan. 29 that it was cutting its 2012 outlook, a move that triggered a slump of more than 30 percent in the Italian company's shares.

At the time, BlackRock said that, following an internal investigation, the sale had been made based on widely disseminated, public information, including a third-party analyst research report reducing Saipem's earnings estimates.

A BlackRock spokesman said Consob had dismissed charges against the firm over alleged obstruction of its probe a few months ago.

BlackRock said on Monday it had maintained total confidence in Bolton throughout the probe.

"Nigel continues as the team leader for European equities and CIO for international fundamental equities," it said.

Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni, was embroiled in a corruption probe when the profit warning was issued. It cut its outlook for a second time later that year. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)