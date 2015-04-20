April 20 BlackRock Inc, one of the
world's largest asset managers, agreed to pay $12 million to
resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that a
unit failed to disclose a conflict of interest created by the
outside business activity of a top portfolio manager.
The SEC on Monday said BlackRock Advisors LLC breached its
fiduciary duties to clients by failing to disclose that Daniel
Rice, who oversaw some energy funds and separate accounts, was
running a family-owned oil and natural gas company that
ultimately became the largest holding of a fund he ran for
BlackRock.
A top senior compliance officer at BlackRock Advisors at the
time, Bartholomew Battista, agreed to a related $60,000 penalty,
the SEC said. Neither BlackRock nor Battista admitted or denied
the SEC's findings in agreeing to settle.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)