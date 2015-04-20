(Updates with a comment from BlackRock)
By Sarah N. Lynch
April 20 BlackRock Inc, one of the
world's largest asset managers, agreed to pay $12 million to
resolve civil charges that one of its unit failed to disclose a
conflict of interest created by one of its top portfolio
managers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that
BlackRock Advisors LLC breached its fiduciary duties to clients
by failing to disclose that Daniel Rice, who oversaw some energy
funds, was running a family-owned oil and natural gas company
that partnered with a coal company that later became the largest
holding of a fund he ran for BlackRock.
A top senior compliance officer at BlackRock Advisors at the
time, Bartholomew Battista, agreed to a related $60,000 penalty,
the SEC said.
Neither BlackRock nor Battista admitted or denied the SEC's
findings in agreeing to settle, and BlackRock also agreed to
engage an independent compliance consultant to conduct a review.
The company first disclosed the SEC probe in a filing last year.
"BlackRock has extensive policies and procedures in place to
manage conflicts of interest, including employees' outside
activities," spokesman Brian Beades said.
"However, this has been a learning experience for our firm
and we have taken a number of additional steps to further
enhance our policies and procedures."
An attorney for Battista could not be immediately reached.
The SEC said that Rice, who departed BlackRock in 2012, was
involved in managing energy funds for his employer at the same
time he founded Rice Energy, a family-owned oil and natural gas
company.
The SEC said Rice personally invested $50 million in Rice
Energy, which later formed a joint venture with a
publicly-traded coal company that rose to become the largest
holding in the $1.7 billion BlackRock Energy and Resources
portfolio.
The regulator said BlackRock knew and approved of Rice's
activities, but failed to disclose the conflict to the boards of
the BlackRock funds and to clients.
Julie Riewe, the co-head of the SEC's asset management
enforcement unit, said Monday this case marks the first time the
SEC has charged a firm over failing to report a "material
compliance matter" to a fund board.
"BlackRock and Battista caused the funds' failure to report
Rice's violations of BlackRock's private investment policy and
denied the funds' boards critical compliance information," she
added.
Earlier this year, Riewe gave a speech saying her unit has
unearthed numerous examples of hidden conflicts at asset
managers and is planning to file a series of cases. [ID:
nL1N0W02Y2]
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Jonathan Stempel
in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)