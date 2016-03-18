NEW YORK, March 18 A top BlackRock Inc
fund manager said his team cut its exposure to preferred stocks
to a "historical" low of 5 percent on fears that market
volatility could spill into the asset class.
"We continued to reduce the fund's allocation to preferred
stocks based on the view that market volatility would spill over
to the asset class, which had initially outperformed during the
broader market selloff," said Michael Fredericks, who manages
the $12 billion BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund, in
a monthly letter distributed Friday.
The letter described the current 5 percent allocation to
preferred stocks as a "historical" low for the eight-year old
fund, which has carried as much as 11 percent exposure to the
asset. The fund currently has a one-year return, through
Thursday, of negative 2.3 percent, Lipper said.