(Corrects that Koesterich is not replacing Bob Doll, chief
equity strategist, who is retiring)
Nov 19 BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager, on Monday named Russ Koesterich as its chief investment
strategist.
Koesterich has been chief strategist at the New York-based
firm's iShares exchange-traded fund unit since 2010, BlackRock
said in a statement.
In the chief strategist role, Koesterich will help BlackRock
make the sometimes difficult case to its customers to use a
combination of actively-managed and passively-managed investment
strategies. Most money managers focus largely on one side or the
other, but BlackRock is more evenly split with about 56 percent,
or $2.1 trillion, of its total $3.7 trillion of asset under
management tied to stock and bond indexes.
"Russ is highly regarded for his insights on the global
financial markets and strategies for investors to navigate the
rapidly changing new world of investing," BlackRock President
Robert Kapito said in a statement.
Koesterich started in 2005 at Barclays Global Investors,
which BlackRock bought from British bank Barclays Plc in
2009. Before that, he was chief North American strategist at
State Street Corp.
Separately, BlackRock's chief equity strategist Bob Doll
announced he was retiring. Doll had told Reuters in June that he
was leaving the firm and the three funds he managed because he
wanted to take some time off and the fun was
gone.
Best known as the talking head of for BlackRock's views on
the markets and for his annual market predictions list, Doll's
bullish nature and love of fundamentals did not help the
performance of the three funds he oversaw, which trailed their
peers in recent years.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Bernard Orr)