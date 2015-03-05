BRIEF-Rostelecom appointed sole contractor for development of e-government infrastructure
* Says has been appointed a sole contractor on development of e-government infrastructure for 2017-2018
March 5 Deutsche Telekom AG
Said Blackrock have exceeded 5 percent threshold of voting rights on March 2, 2015 and on that day amounted to 5.06 percent
Bluefocus communication group announces 2016 revenue of rmb 12.3 billion, becoming the first china-based marketing company to earn over rmb 10 billion in annual revenue