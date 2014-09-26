MILAN, Sept 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank Unicredit to below five percent, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Friday.

The company reduced its stake to 4.99 percent on Sept. 23, according to the Consob filing, after in March it boosted its shareholding in the lender to 5.24 percent.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)