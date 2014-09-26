BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
MILAN, Sept 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank Unicredit to below five percent, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Friday.
The company reduced its stake to 4.99 percent on Sept. 23, according to the Consob filing, after in March it boosted its shareholding in the lender to 5.24 percent.
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.