UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Oct 10 Blackrock World Mining Trust Plc
* Blackrock world mining trust plc update on revenue position
* Further to announcement made on 8 october 2014 regarding write down of london mining royalty contract and convertible bond
* Board has now assessed expected impact of these holdings on its anticipated income for year ending 31 december 2014.
* Based on latest information, exchange rates available revenue return per ordinary share for year ending 31 december 2014 is expected to be about 19.6 pence per share
* Board expects that, in absence of unforeseen circumstances it will recommend a final dividend for year ending 31 dec 2014 of 14p per share
* Estimate is based on having received in cash from london mining, in year to date, £0.5m in respect of royalty contract and £1.3m in interest on convertible bond
* Expectation of receiving nothing further from london mining to contribute towards this year's revenue return. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.