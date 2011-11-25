* Sees year results below expectations
* Says trading conditions weakened over last few weeks
* Considering financing options
LONDON, Nov 25 British outdoor goods
retailer Blacks Leisure said on Friday it expected
full-year results to be below expectations after trading
conditions weakened further in the last few weeks.
"The group is experiencing lower than expected sales and has
been taking action to manage margins in order to drive sales,"
it said.
Blacks reiterated that it required additional funding.
It said it was considering other financing options,
including strengthening its capital structure.
"Constructive dialogue has been maintained with the group's
bankers, Bank of Scotland who continue to be
supportive," it added.
Shares in Blacks have lost 88.4 percent of their value over
the last year.
The stock closed at 4.38 pence on Thursday, valuing the
business at 3.7 million pounds.
