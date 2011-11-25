* Sees year results below expectations

* Says trading conditions weakened over last few weeks

* Considering financing options

LONDON, Nov 25 British outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure said on Friday it expected full-year results to be below expectations after trading conditions weakened further in the last few weeks.

"The group is experiencing lower than expected sales and has been taking action to manage margins in order to drive sales," it said.

Blacks reiterated that it required additional funding.

It said it was considering other financing options, including strengthening its capital structure.

"Constructive dialogue has been maintained with the group's bankers, Bank of Scotland who continue to be supportive," it added.

Shares in Blacks have lost 88.4 percent of their value over the last year.

The stock closed at 4.38 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at 3.7 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)