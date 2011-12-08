* To pay up to R800 mln in cash, rest in shares
* Deal values Mvela at 1.8 bln rand
JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 London-listed
investment firm Blackstar Group plans to acquire South
Africa's Mvelaphanda Group in a cash and share deal
worth $225 million to boost its African presence.
Blackstar, which is listed on London's AIM market for
smaller companies, said in a statement on Thursday it would pay
up to 800 million rand in cash for 44 percent of Mvelaphanda,
with the remainder to be paid in shares.
That values Mvela at about 1.8 billion rand ($224 million),
according to Reuters calculations.
Buying Mvela would give Blackstar control of one of South
Africa's best-known black investment firms. It will also create
a company large enough to be listed on the main board in London.
Mvela has been spinning off investments for the past two
years. The bulk of its remaining investments include media group
Avusa and Batho Bonke, an investment holding company
linked to South African lender Absa Group.
Blackstar said it would use its expertise to improve returns
as Mvela exited its remaining investments, and deploy the
proceeds for further investments in unlisted and listed
companies in Africa.
Private equity and investment firms are increasingly looking
to do deals in Africa, which boasts some of the world's fastest
growing economies, albeit without much market liquidity.
Shares of Mvela closed up 1.2 percent at 3.34 rand.