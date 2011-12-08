* To pay up to R800 mln in cash, rest in shares

* Deal values Mvela at 1.8 bln rand

JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 London-listed investment firm Blackstar Group plans to acquire South Africa's Mvelaphanda Group in a cash and share deal worth $225 million to boost its African presence.

Blackstar, which is listed on London's AIM market for smaller companies, said in a statement on Thursday it would pay up to 800 million rand in cash for 44 percent of Mvelaphanda, with the remainder to be paid in shares.

That values Mvela at about 1.8 billion rand ($224 million), according to Reuters calculations.

Buying Mvela would give Blackstar control of one of South Africa's best-known black investment firms. It will also create a company large enough to be listed on the main board in London.

Mvela has been spinning off investments for the past two years. The bulk of its remaining investments include media group Avusa and Batho Bonke, an investment holding company linked to South African lender Absa Group.

Blackstar said it would use its expertise to improve returns as Mvela exited its remaining investments, and deploy the proceeds for further investments in unlisted and listed companies in Africa.

Private equity and investment firms are increasingly looking to do deals in Africa, which boasts some of the world's fastest growing economies, albeit without much market liquidity.

Shares of Mvela closed up 1.2 percent at 3.34 rand.