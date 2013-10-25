NEW YORK, Oct 25 (IFR) - Bankers are hoping that an
innovative, long awaited US home-rental ABS from private equity
giant Blackstone will open up a brand new single-family
rental asset class with issuance of US$10bn likely over the next
18 months - providing they can win investors over.
The new sector, built on what some naysayers are calling the
housing "detritus" of the financial crisis, is not expected to
be met with tons of praise in the court of public opinion, some
industry participants say.
"I think there's a potential for a backlash on this," said
one RMBS investor.
Marketing on the US$500m Invitation Homes 2013-SFR1
transaction, backed by rental cashflows from tenants living in
foreclosed single-family homes bought up by Blackstone at
rock-bottom prices, will begin next Wednesday in New York. The
teams will hit Boston and Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday.
Deutsche Bank is structuring lead, with Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan as joint lead bookrunners. Deutsche has worked for nearly
a year on developing the transaction with Blackstone, which has
spent US$7.5bn on 40,000 distressed properties across the US.
IFR first reported in March that Blackstone and Deutsche
Bank were working together on a potential securitization.
The trade will receive ratings from Kroll, Morningstar, and
Moody's. At least one of those ratings will be Triple A, a fact
that shocked some investors relying on numerous rating agency
reports over the past year that indicated a first-time
REO-to-rental deal would never reach a rating higher than Single
A.
"Almost every rating agency came out with criteria reports
or commentaries this year saying an inaugural deal cannot get to
Triple A. They said it would be Single A at most. It doesn't
make sense," said a senior structured credit portfolio manager
with expertise in REO properties. "I thought the agencies drew
that line in the sand; they're on the record."
REMIC STRUCTURE
One clue as to how the deal may get the top rating is that
it will be secured by individual mortgage liens on each
underlying property rather than an equity pledge in the
property-owning SPV. That will allow for the creation of a
so-called real estate mortgage investment conduit (Remic)
structure, according to people close to the deal.
Remics, which are also used in CMBS, allow for the pooling
of a diverse set of loans from different originators and offer
flexibility in assembling a security.
Rating agencies had preferred that mortgages were in place
as legal instruments in any potential REO-to-rental
securitization structure, so that bondholders did not get shut
out of payments in case competing liens were placed on any
particular property.
Agencies also cautioned that in the absence of a recorded
mortgage, bondholders could be on the hook if an issuer/sponsor
were to put an SPV owning the homes into bankruptcy.
Therefore, despite the recording fees and administrative
costs involved with filing individual mortgages on each
property, the mortgage structure seemed the best route for the
first single-family rental securitization deal, those involved
said.
Investors said a Triple A rating would likely not have been
possible without the mortgage structure.
A RECENT TEMPLATE
The basic template for the structure was first used in a
triple net lease ABS deal issued earlier this year by STORE
Capital, a private REIT. The issuer's ability in that deal to
keep multiple commercial real estate (CRE) properties on
short-term leases gave bankers confidence that a similar
scenario could be reproduced in the residential single-family
rental arena.
The master trust structure used in the STORE trade also
permitted additional collateral to be added to the pool at a
later date. Tenants in the collateral pool collectively operated
287 owned CRE properties representing eight different business
sectors. The technology was adapted to the REO-to-rental space
for the Blackstone offering.
"Securitization technology can be applied to cashflows of
any asset class, as long as there is a transparent and
supportable basis for estimating the underwritten cashflows as
the basis of paying the debt-holders," said Ron D'Vari, CEO of
NewOak Capital, a financial advisory and investment banking
firm.
"Single-family rental cashflows are no exception if they can
be properly managed and modeled.
"One thing is for sure, investors will be looking for a lot
of details and full proof of ability to manage single-family
rental at a national level. Also, a simpler structure and
conservative waterfalls matters. Full amortization of the senior
notes makes them more attractive and provides deleveraging but
will be less attractive to the equity."
Some market players say the newness of the asset class, and
liquidity risk, means investors will demand a premium on the
deal, even with top ratings.
"I'm surprised that the banks think that a Triple A will
help execution that much," said a senior structured credit
portfolio manager at a large asset manager. "Guys buying at
Triple A will want a significant spread versus other sectors in
the market, such as Triple A CMBS, which already has good
liquidity, has been around for twenty years, and has gone
through recessions. REO is a new asset class, so investors will
need spread pick-up versus CMBS."
"Because of the demand for a spread pick-up, I don't think a
Triple A on this new single-family rental bond will price that
much tighter than a Single A on a senior mezzanine bond."