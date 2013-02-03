NEW YORK Feb 3 Blackstone Group LP, the
big U.S.-based asset manager, said on Sunday that one of its
funds had acquired a controlling stake in two seaplane operators
based in Maldives.
No price or terms were given in the private equity fund's
deal for the two operators, Maldivian Air Taxi and Trans
Maldivian Airways, which together have 44 planes doing more than
100,000 flights annually, Blackstone said.
The two air operations employ some 900, and the chairman of
Maldivian Air Taxi said the deal will benefit the employees and
tourists in the country, which is a chain of islands in the
Indian Ocean.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC advised Blackstone in the deal.