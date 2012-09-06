Sept 6 Blackstone Group LP has appointed Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private equity head, the world's largest alternative asset manager said in an internal memo on Thursday.

Assant, together with Robert Reid, will coordinate the London office and the group's deal sourcing and execution efforts in Europe, Baratta wrote in the memo, obtained by Reuters.

"(Assant) embodies what is great about our firm: putting others first, hard work, intellectual honesty, productivity and a wry sense of humor," Baratta wrote.