Sept 6 Blackstone Group LP has appointed
Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations
following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private
equity head, the world's largest alternative asset manager said
in an internal memo on Thursday.
Assant, together with Robert Reid, will coordinate the
London office and the group's deal sourcing and execution
efforts in Europe, Baratta wrote in the memo, obtained by
Reuters.
"(Assant) embodies what is great about our firm: putting
others first, hard work, intellectual honesty, productivity and
a wry sense of humor," Baratta wrote.