Sept 6 Blackstone Group LP has appointed
Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations
following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private
equity head, the world's largest alternative asset manager said
in an internal memo on Thursday.
Assant, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment
banker, joined Blackstone in 2003 and had worked on several
major deals with Baratta, who was appointed global buyouts chief
in July and relocated from New York to London.
"He embodies what is great about our firm: putting others
first, hard work, intellectual honesty, productivity and a wry
sense of humor," according to the internal memo sent out by
Baratta and obtained by Reuters.
Blackstone declined to comment.
Assant, together with Robert Reid, another senior managing
director at Blackstone, will coordinate the London office and
the group's deal sourcing and execution efforts in Europe
according to the memo.
Axel Herberg will continue to be responsible for Germany and
Gerry Murphy will continue to oversee European portfolio
operations and act as the firm's senior ambassador to the
European community, according to the memo.
Michael Chae, who is of head of international private
equity, will also be playing an important role on the European
investment committee, taking part in deal sourcing strategy
talent development, the memo added.
Baratta's appointment as global head of private equity was
the latest sign that Blackstone President Tony James, who runs
Blackstone for Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman, is becoming
less involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.
Baratta is seen by Blackstone insiders as a candidate to succeed
Schwarzman one day.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel,
Pinnacle Foods and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, had $46.6
billion in private equity assets as of the end of June. It had
$16.4 billion available to spend on leveraged buyouts.