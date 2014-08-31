LONDON Aug 31 Private equity firms Blackstone
and Blue Water Energy said on Sunday they have teamed up
to lead an investment of up to $500 million in Siccar Point
Energy, a new North Sea-focused oil company.
Singapore sovereign fund GIC is also contributing
funding, a statement released on behalf of the buyout firms
said.
Siccar Point's Chief Executive Jonathan Roger, the former
managing director at Centrica unit Centrica Energy
Upstream, said the timing is right for the company, as larger
competitors are cutting back on spending and consolidating their
global asset portfolios.
"We believe that selective capital deployment and efficient
operations can deliver attractive returns in this environment,"
he said in a statement.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Siccar Point Energy
works across oil exploration, development and production.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)