BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Blackstone Group LP : * Real estate' head says" i think much of what we own will end up in the public
markets" * Real estate head says if the capital markets stay condusive "i would expect
to see the acceleration of sales" * Real estate head says "we're not pressured to sell" * Real estate head says expects "hilton to look to the public markets" in the
next year or two
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: