LONDON, April 4 Private equity giant Blackstone
Group has led a 94 million pound ($156 million) equity
raising for a fund that lends to housebuilders in Britain, where
there is an acute housing shortage particularly around London.
Britain needs to build 235,000 new homes a year to keep up
with demand, but only 122,590 new homes were built in 2013,
government estimates show.
While the government has boosted demand by launching a
scheme to lend and guarantee mortgages to struggling home
buyers, many smaller housebuilders have spoken of difficulties
in obtaining finance.
Funds managed by Blackstone, real estate fund manager
Clearbell Capital and other insitutional investors raised the
cash for Pluto Finance, a lender which provides builders with
senior loans of up to 90 percent of the development's cost, with
a minimum loan size of 10 million pounds.
The fresh equity adds to 100 million pounds which Pluto
Finance raised last year. Blackstone was involved in the first
fundaising but did not reveal its participation at the time, a
spokesman for Pluto Finance said. It has now contributed more
than half of the 194 million pounds of Pluto Finance's equity.
"We clearly see the difficulty that homebuilders small and
large alike are facing in getting full funding for quality
schemes with planning consents," Chad Pike, senior managing
director at Blackstone, said on Friday.
The cash gives Pluto Finance the scope to lend 360 million
pounds to residential developments in London and the south of
England over the next four years.
($1 = 0.6029 British Pounds)
