BRIEF-Capelli announces bond issue of 22 million euros
* WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS, THESE BONDS ARE ADMITTED TO THE MARCHE LIBRE OF EURONEXT PARIS
March 23 Blackstone Group LP has submitted a preliminary and indicative offer to Dell's special committee which is exploring alternatives to the $24.4 billion takeover offer by Michael Dell and Silver Lake, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The details of Blackstone's offer were not immediately clear. Blackstone declined to comment.
SEATTLE, May 31 General Electric said on Wednesday it had signed deals in Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the country in GE's history.