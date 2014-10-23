Oct 23 A senior U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission official on Thursday urged private equity firms to
follow Blackstone Group LP's decision to stop a
controversial fee practice in its portfolio companies.
The practice involves the so-called acceleration of
monitoring fees, when a private equity firm receives money from
its portfolio companies for consulting work it has not performed
because it has divested them and no longer runs them.
Many private equity fund investors are asking fund managers
to stop the practice, arguing they already pay hefty management
and performance fees.
"Blackstone stopping monitoring fee accelerations, they are
a bellwether in the industry, the industry follows them," Igor
Rozenblit, co-head of the SEC's private funds unit, told a
Merrill DataSite conference panel on private equity regulation
in New York.
"(Industrywide) that's billions of dollars back to investors
that would have gone to fund managers," he added.
A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment.
The SEC has been stepping up efforts to increase
transparency and improve accuracy on fees that private equity
funds charge investors, putting together a dedicated group to
examine buyout funds and hedge funds, Reuters first reported
earlier this year.
"We are often stunned by just how many errors we see. Errors
in spreadsheets, errors in management fee calculations. (Private
equity) is just a really complex industry, but we understand
that and want to work with all of you," Rozenblit told a room of
private equity professionals.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)