MILAN, April 14 Italian fund manager IDeA Fimit
has rejected a raised offer from a unit of U.S. investment firm
Blackstone to take over listed real estate fund Atlantic
1, the Italian firm said on Monday.
Blackstone's Oceano Immobiliare had offered to buy out
investors in the closed-ended investment fund for 335 euros
($460) per share and said if its offer was successful it would
be prepared to invest a total of 152 million euros in the fund.
IDeA Fimit said on Monday the valuation was "not adequate",
repeating its response to Oceano Immobiliare's two previous
offers of 295.55 euros per share and later 320 euros. The shares
last traded at 335 euros on Monday.
Blackstone has joined other international investors buying
stakes in Italian companies and banks as the country's economy
emerges from a deep recession.
So far this year it has bought a minority stake in fashion
house Versace and sources said in March it was among bidders for
the "bad bank" of Banco Popolare.
As of April 9, the Blackstone unit had 29.87 percent of the
Atlantic 1 portfolio, which includes properties leased to oil
and gas group Eni, Telecom Italia and
retailer Carrefour.
($1=0.7238 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)