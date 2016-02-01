* Blackstone bought 20 pct of Bluestar in 2008
* Purchase was Blackstone's first ever China investment
* Sale prompted by lack of IPO prospects-source
* ChemChina is on an acquisition spree
By Chen Aizhu and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 1 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group has reduced its stake in a key unit of
state-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), by more
than half to less than 10 percent, two people with knowledge of
the situation told Reuters.
Blackstone spent about $600 million to buy a 20 percent
stake in China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd in 2008. It was
the U.S. private equity firm's first China investment.
But it slashed its investment in early 2014, selling shares
to some Chinese investors, these people said, without disclosing
the identity of the buyers or any financial details. The sale
has not been previously disclosed.
Bluestar, established in 1984 by ChemChina Chairman Ren
Jianxin, is a unit of ChemChina focusing on specialty chemicals.
In 2011, it bought Norway-based silicon producer Elkem for $2
billion.
A spokeswoman for Blackstone in Hong Kong said the company
declined to comment on its investment in Bluestar as this was a
minority purchase in an unlisted company.
A China National Bluestar spokeswoman said she had no
knowledge of the transaction. A spokesman for ChemChina did not
respond to requests for comment.
One of the sources said that Blackstone did not book a loss
when it exited the stake, but added that the partial sale was
prompted by "little prospect of value appreciation without an
IPO (initial public offering) plan."
The sources declined to be identified as the information is
not public.
Private equity firms usually exit an investment after five
to seven years, as they need to return money to investors.
Stock market listings are a common way for private equity
companies to turn a private company investment into cash.
Earlier this month, ChemChina was part of a consortium that
agreed to buy German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei
Group.
The firm last year also spent 7.3 billion euros ($7.92
billion) to acquire Italian tyre maker Pirelli.
ChemChina also is reportedly in discussions to buy
agrochemical company Syngenta AG.
Beijing-headquartered Bluestar has 58 factories and research
and development facilities and distributes in more than 200
countries.
Blackstone was the first strategic investor brought in to
ChemChina by Chairman Ren, who wanted to grow the
government-owned chemicals giant into a global firm with
top-notch management.
($1=0.92 euros)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by
Lisa Jucca)