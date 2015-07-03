(Adds Zhang's email, Harvey's position at Credit Suisse)

LONDON/HONG KONG July 3 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP has hired Liping Zhang as its chairman for Greater China, sources familiar with the move said on Friday.

Zhang sent an email on Friday saying he is leaving Credit Suisse, where he started in 2004 and was most recently co-chief executive for Greater China, to join an unnamed client, added the sources, who could not be named because the move hasn't been publicly announced.

Neil Harvey, the other co-CEO of Credit Suisse for Greater China, will become sole CEO, the sources said.

Blackstone and Credit Suisse declined to comment on Zhang. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Fiona Lau of IFR in Hong Kong; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gopakumar Warrier)